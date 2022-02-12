Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is set to return to our screens with a new series.

Their new quiz show Limitless Win has reached the end of its first series but viewers can expect to see the duo again on Saturday February 19 at 7pm.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is a show full of action and this year will see the likes of Jeremy Clarkson feature with the first episode seeing him get pranked whilst working on his farm.

Whether you’re a prankster at heart, like to try your luck at Win the Ads from your sofa or just fancy a laugh on a Saturday night, Ant & Dec have you covered.

If you’d like to be part of the show, playing Win the Ads for real prizes, here’s how you can apply to be on this week’s episode.

How to apply for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Applications are open for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Applicants must be aged 18 or above and applications close on Monday April 4, 2022.

To apply and find out more information about the application process, you can visit the ITV website here.

How to apply for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Win the Ads

Applications are open for this week’s Win the Ads segment of the show on Saturday February 19.

You must be aged 18 or above to play Win the Ads live in the studio.

Applicants have until Monday February 14 at 9am to apply for the appearance on Saturday’s show.

To apply and find out more information about the application process, you can visit the ITV website here.

How to watch Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Tune into ITV on Saturdays at 7pm to catch all the action.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is also available to watch live or catch up with on ITV Hub.

Each episode will see different pranks and surprises so make sure to see what this new series has in store each week.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.