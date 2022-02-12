With the Six Nations now well underway, you might be wondering how you can keep up with your teams’ performances.

Today saw Wales take on Scotland in Cardiff and France face Ireland in Paris.

In a reversal of fortunes from last weekend, Wales went away victorious against first-round winners Scotland and following their Round 1 win against Wales, Ireland lost out in Round 2 to France this evening.

Both England and Italy are heading into tomorrow's game without a Six Nations 2022 win under their belt, although England do at least have a bonus point on the board.

Here's where you can watch all the action in tomorrow's clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How to watch Italy v England Six Nations Match

The Italy v England Six Nations match kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, February 13.

You can watch coverage on ITV from 2.15pm or live stream the game via ITV Hub.

Alternatively, if you can't make it to a screen, you can also listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.