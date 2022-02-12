Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is set to return to our screens with a new series.

Their new quiz show Limitless Win has reached the end of its first series but viewers can expect to see the duo again on Saturday February 19 at 7pm.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is a show full of action and this year will see the likes of Jeremy Clarkson feature with the first episode featuring him get pranked whilst working on his farm.

Whether you’re a prankster at heart, like to take part in the quiz element of the show or just fancy a laugh on a Saturday night, Ant & Dec have you covered.

York Press: Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (right). (PA)Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (right). (PA)

How to watch Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

If you’d like to join in the fun, here’s how you can watch the show.

Tune into ITV on Saturdays at 7pm to catch all the action.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is also available to watch live or catch up with on ITV Hub.

Each episode will see different pranks and surprises so make sure to see what this new series has in store each week.

