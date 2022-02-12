Street names are often things we don’t take much notice of but when we find unusual or comical ones, they tend to stick in our heads.
When you’re out and about, you might even take pictures of street signs if they have some significance to you, perhaps if they include your name or spark a memory.
With Valentine’s Day being in just a couple of days, property buyers GoodMove have rounded up 10 of the most romantic street names across the UK.
To do this round up, GoodMove has used data from Rightmove to find 10 of the most romantic street names in the UK.
Top 10 most romantic street names in the UK
- Love Avenue, Cramlington, Northumberland
- Valentines Road, Atherton, Manchester
- Love Drive, Bellshill, Lanarkshire
- Kissing Tree Lane, Alveston, Stratford-Upon-Avon
- Sweetloves Lane, Bolton
- Hearts Delight, Sittingbourne, Kent
- Roses Lane, Windsor, Berkshire
- Cupid Corner, Southend-On-Sea, Essex
- Date Street, Elephant and Castle, South East London
- Lovington Lane, Lower Broadheath, Worcester
Commenting on the research, Nima Ghasri, Director at GoodMove said: “With Valentine’s Day on the way we wanted to explore some of the UK’s most romantic street names and see how much they could set property buyers back.
"It also sees there’s a common theme with these romantic street names costing more than properties in the area, which is interesting to see.”
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this year or not, why not have a look around you and see if your local area has romantic street names too?
