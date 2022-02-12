More and more of us are searching for money saving hacks amid rising energy bills.
The energy cap rise has seen Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert issue a warning to Brits about the “seismic” hit to energy bills.
The increase could leave many families forced to decide between eating and heating their homes.
From searching to the best deals or switching to more energy-efficient appliances, there are small changes we can make to cut costs.
But one of the most simple ways comes at the flick of a switch - quite literally.
It’s easy to leave things plugged in or on standby, but switching them off could save you hundreds of pounds each year.
Many household appliances continue to use electricity if still plugged into the wall or put on standby.
In an interview with The Sun, energy and gas company Utilita revealed seven of the worst appliances to leave on standby in your home.
What are some of the worst appliances to leave on standby?
Xbox and Playstation devices
Cost of being on standby for 24 hours: 4.44p
Annual cost of being on standby: £16.24
Television
Cost of being on standby for 24 hours: 4.44p
Annual cost of being on standby: £16.24
Printer/scanner
Cost of being on standby for 24 hours: 1.78p
Annual cost of being on standby: £6.50
Baby monitor
Cost of being on standby for 24 hours: 1.33p
Annual cost of being on standby: £4.87
Laptop
Cost of being on standby for 24 hours: 1.33p
Annual cost of being on standby: £4.87
Smart speaker
Cost of being on standby for 24 hours: 1.33p
Annual cost of being on standby: £4.87
Mobile phone charger
Cost of being on standby for 24 hours: 0.003p
Annual cost of being on standby: 32p
In a previous interview, Utilita’s spokesperson said: “Really, the cost-per-hour of most electronics is fairly minimal, so it’s easy to ignore them.
“But when added up – or used over a substantial period of time – we can really see the difference in our energy spend, if we’re paying attention.
“When it comes to energy, knowledge is power – the more data you see about your home’s energy usage, the more money you save – it’s really as simple as that.”
