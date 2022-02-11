Labour MP Neil Coyle has had the whip suspended after allegations he made racist comments towards a journalist on the Parliamentary estate.
The news comes after the MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark was also reportedly banned from bars in the estate when he made a Sinophobic remark on Business Insider political report Henry Dryer's appearance.
The journalist said that Coyle suggested the reference to a "Chinese trope" was not appropriate and said he was British-Chinese.
Saying that the MP said: "from how you look like you've been giving renminbi to Barry Gardiner”.
Mr Dryer added that as he left the bar he wanted to defuse the tension with Mr Coyle so waved goodbye but was met with the MP sticking two fingers up at him.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday, February 1, Chinese New Year.
Since the allegations have emerged, Mr Coyle has released a statement in which he says he will co-operate "fully" with an investigation into his conduct.
Saying: "I’m very sorry for my insensitive comments, have apologised to everyone involved and will be co-operating fully with the investigation."
