A major change is coming to Wordle from today as the game's new owners take control of the popular internet craze.

Wordle will redirect players to the New York Times (NYT) website from February 11, 2022.

The popular online game, originally hosted on powerlanguage.co.uk, will "initially remain free to new and existing players”.

The NYT bought the ad-free website for a sum “in the low seven figures” from US-based software engineer Josh Wardle in January 2022.

But the takeover hasn't come without complications after some users had their streaks accidentally reset.

How Wordle looked on the powerlanguage.co.uk website. Photo via PA.

The Wordle puzzle has a counter for the number of days passed without losing a game as well as stats for guess distribution out of 6.

Following the move to the NYT website, some users have complained online about losing data on their winning streaks.

The paper said it was investigating the issue.

The NYTimes Wordplay Twitter posted: “Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your “current streak” has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating. Stay tuned for more #Wordle updates.”

Later, the NYT tweeted that the problem had been identified and a solution was being worked on.

The Wordle display is slightly different on the NYT website - complete with a white background and black text.

The Wordle design on the powerlanguage.co.uk website had a black background and stronger green and yellow colours.

The original Wordle website now reads: "Hi, I'm Josh.

"I enjoy building unique products that focus on human interaction."

Wordle creator Mr Wardle decided to sell the virtual puzzle after it became “overwhelming” to run.

Millions of people across the world play the daily word puzzle each day.

Mr Wardle thanked users for sharing touching stories about the effect the game has had on their lives and relationships and added that he was “thrilled” about the takeover.

He said: “Since launching Wordle, I have been in awe of the response of everyone that has played.

“The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined (which I suppose isn’t that much of a feat given I made the game for an audience of one).

“It has been incredible to watch the game bring so much joy to so many and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me – from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.

“On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been overwhelming.”