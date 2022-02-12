Showcase Cinemas is giving away 2-for-1 sweets and chocolates when you visit screening nationwide this weekend.

The offer comes in celebration Palentine’s and Galentine’s Day and Insider members can take advantage of buy one get one free on chocolates and sweets on Sunday February 13th.

What is Palentine's Dat?





The day before February 14th is labelled Palentine’s/Galentine’s Day, encouraging people to to get together with their besties and celebrate ahead of the traditional Valentine’s Day.

To mark the occasion, Showcase Cinemas will be gifting sweet-toothed Insiders a 2 for 1, meaning pals and gals can enjoy their favourite cinema snack for a fraction of the price.

Guests will be able to enjoy new releases including the highly anticipated murder mystery, Death on the Nile, and the movie adaptation of the hugely popular videogame Uncharted, both of which hit the big screen on Friday.

Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow, said: “Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone, so this year we have turned our attention to Palentine’s/Galentine’s Day.

So we are offering our loyal Insider members 2 for 1 on chocolate and sweets on February 13th. Guests can sit back, relax and watch the latest releases on the big screen, while enjoying their favourite snacks.”

Showcase Insider is free to join, and members can enjoy reduced price admission on Sundays after 7pm and all day Monday and Tuesday, as well as earning 10% rewards on all purchases.

