The pizza chain Domino's is incorporating a radical change in the way its food is delivered after partnering up with the app what3words.

What3words helps identify any location with a resolution of about three metres with their system encoding geographic coordinates into three permanently fixed dictionary words.

It is often highlighted as a way for people to tell emergency servics where to find them if they are in an unfamiliar location.

With Domino's, it means that customers can give their exact location, wherever they are in the UK to get pizza delivered directly to them.

Therefore, it doesn't matter if you are in the middle of a field on a campsite or just at home, your order will reach you accurately.

Domino's say that using the system means "the food arrives faster, delivery ETA’s are more reliable and there is no need to answer calls from lost drivers to provide additional directions."

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: "Wherever you live, hot pizza is so much better than cold pizza because the driver got lost finding your door. It's really important that customers receive their order in good time, and drivers should be able to navigate to their destination with ease.

"We're so excited to globally roll-out what3words to Domino's international franchisees and customers."