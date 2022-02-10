Half-term holiday bookings have risen back to the levels seen before the pandemic, some travel agencies are reporting.
This comes after Greece and Portugal have scrapped entry tests for those who are double-jabbed this week, meaning that tourists will not have to pay for any Covid tests whilst travelling there.
Additionally, the UK is relaxing its own travel rules from 4am on Friday, February 11, which will see fully vaccinated travellers able to come into Britain without needing a Covid test.
Travel firms think people are looking to book trips to countries with the least restrictions for the February half-term, as well as for the summer.
Speaking to the Metro Toby Kelly, from travel company Trailfinders, said: "Bookings are just back to pre-pandemic levels and for some destinations like Canada, Maldives, Costa Rica and Iceland, they are well above.
"In Europe, countries such as Greece, Spain and Portugal that are test-free are performing best."
Hays Travel also said bookings over the past week have returned to "the same as the equivalent week in 2020" before the pandemic began.
Chairperson Dame Irene Hays said: "With international flights now resumed from most regional airports and the majority of requirements on tests and isolation lifted, customer confidence in travel is returning and the demand for a holiday is huge."
