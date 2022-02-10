The fourth and final series of Killing Eve is almost back on our TV screens as fans wait for Eve and Villanelle's final showdown.

The release date for season 4 of Killing Eve is February 27, 2022 - first airing on BBC America and AMC+.

It comes after BBC America shared the preview trailer for season 4, hinting to fans: "The Final Obsession is here."

The trailer for season 4 of Killing Eve featured the pair's usual cat and mouse antics, murder, spy games and Villanelle admitting she "killed two people" in therapy.

When is Killing Eve coming back and where can I watch season 4?





Killing Eve season 4 will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer directly after its release in the US on BBC America on February 27, 2022.

You can catch up on series 1 to 3 of Killing Eve via BBC iPlayer ahead of the season 4 release.

Who wrote season 4 of Killing Eve?





Season 4 of Killing Eve has been written by Sex Education's Laura Neal, following on from previous writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

Laura Neal has also written for other TV series including My Mad Fat Diary and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Fans of Killing Eve left their hopes and predictions for series 4 of the show underneath the BBC America trailer.

One said: "If they don’t make them actually kiss or at least confirm a romantic relationship i will scream. so excited bruh."

Another fan said: "I know some people are cautious because of the new love interests, but I think they’re being introduced just to be killed off for the final season. It’s one last way to keep Villanelle and Eve apart before they intensely reunite (like in every season) and to increase the body count for the final season. I think that they’re going to play with the idea that one or both of them will die, but they’ll subvert expectations at the end by having them both live together domestically."

A Killing Eve follower said: "I have so many different emotions but showing them hooking up with other people is something no one wants to see. Especially Eve with another man. We've had 3 years of this!"

Others shared their praise for Sandra Oh, who plays Eve Polastri, and Jodie Comer, who plays Oksana Astankova, known as Villanelle.

One said: "I’m sooo excited and yet sad at the same time. This has been such a great show with incredible female actresses/characters in the forefront tackling on stories that are not usually given to women… like when will we ever get another Villanelle the way Jodie Comer has encapsulated her again?!"