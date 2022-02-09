Tesco customers were reporting issues with the streaming service on Wednesday evening.

Customers were left unable to pay for their groceries or organise deliveries after the platform went down.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 5pm with users complaining that they couldn't log in or get the website to load.

Problems were recorded by Tesco users across the UK on Down Detector including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast.

Tesco sign. Credit: PA

Of the problems reported, 63% relate to problems with logging in while 29% reported problems with the website.

A further 8% of problems were linked to Tesco's checkout.

Customers took to Twitter to complain about the issues.

One user mentioned the supermarket on Twitter, writing: "hello. been logged out of online app and can’t see delivery time estimate? Has it crashed? It won’t let me log back in"

While another said:"Seems to be an issue with your app and website. Any ideas when it might be working again?"

Tesco has confirmed that the site is down for the moment but has not said when we can expect it back up.

Talking to customers on the social media app, it said: "Hi there, I'm really sorry about this. We are aware of this issue and are working on a fix, please try again later."

Around 6.30 pm, Tesco informed customers that they were still trying to fix the problem but there might still be some disruption.

The supermarket replied to one customer, saying: "We're working on the issue to get everything back up and running however we've put a waiting room in place to help customers access the website and finish any orders that are waiting"