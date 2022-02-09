The Money-Saving Expert site by Martin Lewis has warned that homes across England and Wales could see a change in their water bills.
From April the average water bill will increase by 1.7% seeing a rise of £7 a year on the typical bill.
But some areas will see a much bigger rise with Northumbrian Water customers seeing the steepest rise of £35 extra a year.
However, some customers will get lucky with a slight decrease in prices, including Yorkshire Water customers who will have a drop of an average price of £6.
Check to see if your water bills will change this April.
Water Bill changes in England and Wales:
Water and Sewerage Companies-
Anglian Water annual cost of £452 will rise by 5% with an extra £22
Hafren Dyfrdwy annual cost of £334 will rise by 3% with an extra £10
Northumbrian annual cost of £365 will rise by 10% with an extra £35
Severn Trent annual cost of £389 will rise by 7% with an extra £26
South West Water annual cost of £472 will decrease by 6% with a reduced £31
Southern Water annual cost of £402 will decrease by 4% with a reduced £17
Thames Water annual cost of £423 will rise by 1% with an extra £3
United Utilities annual cost of £422 will decrease by 1% with a reduced £3
Wessex Water annual cost of £470 will rise by 4% with an extra £16
Yorkshire Water annual cost of £419 will decrease by 2% with a reduced £6
Water Only:
Affinity Water Central annual cost of £175 will decrease by 1% with a reduced £2
Affinity Water East annual cost of £200 will decrease by 2% with a reduced £4
Affinity Water South East annual cost of £225 will decrease by 3% with a reduced £7
Bournemouth Water annual cost of £142 will decrease by 1% with a reduced £2
Bristol annual cost of £202 will rise by 7% with an extra £13
Essex & Suffolk annual cost of £246 will rise by 10% with an extra £23
Portsmouth annual cost of £109 will rise by 6% with an extra £6
SES Water annual cost of £193 will rise by 3% with an extra £6
South East annual cost of £221 will rise by 3% with an extra £7
South Staffordshire annual cost of £160 will rise by 2% with an extra £3
