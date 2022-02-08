Hundreds of new inspections by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) take place across the country each day.
Inspectors go anywhere from restaurants, pubs and cafes to takeaways, food vans, canteens and stalls.
Other locations for food hygiene inspections include hotels, supermarkets and other food shops, schools, hospitals and care homes.
But do you know how FSA hygiene ratings are given out and how the scheme works? Here's what you need to know.
Who is responsible for FSA food hygiene inspections?
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.
The FSA make its hygiene rating public via the website, meaning it's easy to discover how venues selling food scored.
The scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by providing information about various businesses’ hygiene standards.
What do different food hygiene ratings mean?
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5. Here's what the ratings mean:
5 - Hygiene standards are very good.
4 – Hygiene standards are good.
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – Some improvement is necessary.
1 – Major improvement is necessary.
0 – Urgent improvement is required.
What do FSA inspectors assess?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
- How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
- How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe so the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
Do businesses have to show their food hygiene ratings in-store?
In England and Scotland, it is voluntary for businesses to display their FSA food hygiene rating sticker.
However, businesses in Wales and Northern Ireland are legally required to display their food hygiene ratings in a prominent place, such as the front door, entrance or window of the premises.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.