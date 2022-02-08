BAMBER Gascoigne, the original host of BBC’s University Challenge, has died at home after a short illness at the age of 87.
TV presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne died at his home in Richmond on Tuesday after a short illness, according to a statement on behalf of his family.
Gascoigne presented the BBC show between 1962 and 1987, with famous catchphrases including “fingers on buzzers” and “I’ll have to hurry you”
He had been married to wife Christina, a potter, for 55 years.
Bamber Gascoigne’s family issue statement after death
The news of Bamber Gascoigne’s death was announced by Grange Park Opera on behalf of his family.
In 2014 the TV star inherited 14th century Surrey estate West Horsley Place from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, where Grange Park Opera built an opera house in the woods.
A statement from the opera said: “TV presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has today (8 February 2022) died at his home in Richmond after a short illness.
“The 87-year-old – famous for being the original host of BBC’s University Challenge – had been married to his wife Christina, a potter, for five years.”
