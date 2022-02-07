Students have been given access to information on what to expect from this year's GCSE and A-level summer exams.
The news comes following students' disruption to learning caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Exams content, texts, topics, themes sub-topics, and skills have been made available to access in the majority of subjects including maths, biology, chemistry, and languages.
The release of content is to help pupils focus their revision by knowing what they need to plan for.
.@educationgovuk has confirmed that, as part of the package of support to help address the impact of the pandemic on learning, advance information for summer 2022 exams will be published on 7 Feb. We’ll let you know when it’s available.— AQA (@AQA) January 26, 2022
More info > https://t.co/aKU3Q5c0ET pic.twitter.com/SYB7GmhzIF
For subjects where information is not available in advance, students will have more choice about topics in the exam, these subjects include history, English literature, and geography.
GSCE Maths and combined science pupils will be given a formulae sheet to help reduce the number of equations they need to memorise.
Advanced information and materials will only be available on exam board websites and students are being warned not to look elsewhere to ensure accurate information.
