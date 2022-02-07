ITV Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has hinted her legendry character Liz McDonald could return to the cobbles.

Bev quit the soap ahead of her I’m A Celebrity Get ME Out OF Here! stint last year and is yet to return after a busy year.

The soap legend has returned to the stage in her year off as well as hosting an ITV series alongside BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North who was a campmate in the I’m A Celeb Castle.

Beverley Callard hints at return to ITV Coronation Street

Beverley said: “I loved Coronation Street. I still do and I always will. But sometimes it’s just not your turn on the merry-go-round.

“It was a massive decision for me to make, but I believe I did it for the right reasons.

“I felt Liz had run her course. I’d hate to cheat any fans out there who were waiting and hoping for something amazing to happen to her.”

She added: “The pandemic has given me time to assess how I feel about everything and I’m sure that my time on the cobbles is up.”

Quizzed further on whether her character could return she said: “Yes, she could do, she could do.

“When I’m not busy I might think about it.”