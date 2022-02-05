Neighbours could be facing the axe due to the cost of filming.
First aired on BBC One in 1986, the much-loved Aussie soap may be cancelled after a 37-year run due to financial constraints, according to The Sun newspaper.
Producers at Fremantle Australia are rumoured to be in talks about the future of the show with Bosses at Channel 5 as the cost to make the show is more than it is bringing in through advertising revenue.
Despite still attracting 1.2 million viewers in the UK every day, it’s apparently not enough.
A source told The Sun: “Channel 5 pay Fremantle Australia many millions of pounds every year and, sadly, there’s a shortfall of about £5million in what it brings back in through advertising.
“There’s a lot of disbelief and sadness among those who know it’s struggling.”
Is Kylie Minogue returning to Neighbours?
If this is the end of Neighbours, they would like to end its run on a high, hoping to lure old faces back to Ramsey Street for a fond farewell.
Among those rumoured to being approached is singing sensation Kylie Minogue who played Charlene Robinson from 1986 to 1988.
The source told The Sun: “They are currently in the process of approaching a number of former cast members, including Kylie, to make a special return.
“If it’s the end, it really would be something special to have her back in Ramsay Street one last time.”
