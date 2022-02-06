It what many might suggest is a bizarre move, a frozen food company has designed a flat cap in the likeness of a Yorkshire pudding.

Marking National Yorkshire Pudding Day today (February 6), Aunt Bessie’s has created the one-of-a-kind headgear based on the roast dinner essential.

Inspired by Yorkshire’s most famous fashion accessory, the limited-edition merch has been handmade in the UK and colour-matched to the pantone of Aunt Bessie’s iconic Golden Yorkshire Puddings.

York Press: You too could look as stylish as a Yorkshire pudding. Picture: Aunt Bessie'sYou too could look as stylish as a Yorkshire pudding. Picture: Aunt Bessie's

How to win Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshire pudding flat cap

The tasty-looking hat will be available to win on Aunt Bessie’s Facebook page but fans will need to be quick as there will are a limited number of flat caps up for grabs.

York Press: Aunt Bessie's are giving away a limited number of these Yorkshire pudding-inspired flat caps. Picture: Aunt Bessie'sAunt Bessie's are giving away a limited number of these Yorkshire pudding-inspired flat caps. Picture: Aunt Bessie's

To be within a chance of winning, all you need to do is leave a comment sharing your favourite way to eat an Aunt Bessie’s Yorkshire pud, on the most recent Yorkshire Pudding Day post.

For more information visit the Aunt Bessie’s Facebook page.