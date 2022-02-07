Greggs is giving away 2,000 regular and vegan sausage rolls for free today - but you'll have to time your visit just right.

VoucherCodes teamed up with the iconic British bakery for National Sickie Day on Monday, February 7.

National Sickie Day marks the day of the year when Brits are most likely to call in sick to work.

It is hoped the pastry promotion will uplift Brits who may be feeling a little worse for wear after the first post-Christmas payday weekend.

Here's how you can get yourself a free sausage roll.

VoucherCodes deal with Greggs

The giveaway will be available via the VoucherCodes website between 11am and 12pm on Monday, February 7.

The limited time offer is only available during this time period - once they're gone, they're gone.

There are 2,000 free Greggs sausage rolls available in both regular and vegan varieties.

To claim the offer, you will need to create a VoucherCodes account or log in if you already have one and visit www.vouchercodes.co.uk/greggs.co.uk at 11am sharp.

The voucher can be used immediately or saved for up to six months.

Anita Naik, lifestyle editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “National Sickie Day is notorious for being the day when most Brits call in sick to work. It’s the first Monday after the long-awaited first payday of the year and the end of Dry January, and so many of us find ourselves overindulging over the weekend, resulting in a few sore heads on Monday!

“On National Sickie Day, we want to help the British public feel better with a free sausage roll, because who doesn’t love a cheeky sausage roll when they’re feeling under the weather - even if it is perhaps self-inflicted!

“To make sure you get in ahead of the crowds, I’d recommend logging in to your VoucherCodes account before the offer goes live so you’re poised and ready to claim your sausage roll come 11 o’clock.”