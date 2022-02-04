Twitter users were reporting issues with the social media site on Friday evening.

Tweeters were left unable to navigate the site, post tweets or even log in to the platform.

According to Down Detector, issues started at around 7 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the social media site were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Apps on a home screen. Credit: PA

Of the problems reported, 51% related to problems with the website while 43% related to problems with the app.

A further 7% of problems were linked to Twitter's login.

According to the heat map, the worst affected area is London.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.