You might think your dog is the cutest pup in the world but mathematically speaking, how does their breed fare?

Interested in finding out, money.co.uk applied the Golden Ratio to some of the most popular dog breeds in order to find out which breeds come closest to the statistically perfect proportions.

The Golden Ratio is a mathematical formula found in nature, architecture, and even music, indicating a balanced and aesthetically pleasing composition. The closer the proportions of each dog breed to the proportions of the Golden Ratio, the more statistically beautiful the breed is considered to be.

Border Collies came third in the most mathematically beautiful dogs list. Picture: Canva

The world’s most beautiful dog breeds

According to the calculations, the world’s most beautiful dog is the Cairn Terrier. Not only are Cairn Terriers affectionate and playful, but they’re the most statistically beautiful dogs out there with a golden ratio score of 88.7%.

Placing second are West Highland White Terriers with a score of 87.5%. Not only do Westies make great family pets as they work well with children, but they’re just 12.3% off the perfect Golden Ratio proportions.

Third place goes to Border Collies, scoring an impressive 86.7% and ranking fourth most beautiful is the Rhodesian Ridgeback with a score of 86.0%.

Making up the top five is Welsh Terriers with a Golden Ratio score of 85.9%.

Most statistically beautiful dog breeds

Here are the 10 most beautiful dog breeds, statistically speaking, including their golden ratio score.

Cairn Terrier - 88.7% West Highland White Terrier - 87.5% Border Collie - 86.7% Rhodesian Ridgeback - 86.0% Welsh Terrier - 85.9% Weimaraner - 85.6% Tolling Retriever - 85.0% Italian Greyhound - 84.9% Norfolk Terrier - 84.3% Pembroke Welsh Corgi - 83.9%

The bulldog came fourth in the least attractive dogs list. Picture: Canva

The world’s least beautiful dog breeds

The least statistically beautiful dog breed of all those analysed is the Shih Tzu. Despite the breed’s popularity over recent years, Shih Tzus only achieved a beauty score of 41.0%, quite a way off the perfect Golden Ratio proportions.

The second-least beautiful breed is the Bullmastiff with a score of 48.7% with third place going to the French Bulldog, with the breed scoring 54.3%.

Least statistically beautiful dog breeds

Here are the 5 least beautiful dog breeds, statistically speaking, including their golden ratio score.

Shih Tzu - 41.0% Bullmastiff - 48.7% French Bulldog - 54.3% Bulldog - 56.3% Rottweiler - 60.0%

Commenting on the findings, Salman Haqqi, pet insurance expert at money.co.uk, said: “Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and regardless of the ranking position of a dog’s breed, every dog no matter its shape or size should be appreciated.

“One of the most important ways to care for any dog is to make sure it is fully insured so that any unforeseen expenses can be easily taken care of, allowing you and your pets to enjoy your time together without worry.”