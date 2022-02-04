Starbucks has launched a range of new and returning menu items in time for Valentine’s Day this February.
The limited-edition Valentine’s Day menu is available in Starbucks stores across the UK now and you’ll be able to get your hands on the items until Tuesday February 15.
The Berry Hot Chocolate, Berry Iced Cappuccino and the Be My Valentine Shortbread have arrived in stores.
These items can also be ordered from Starbucks® Delivers via Uber Eats, Deliveroo or Just Eat and if you’re lucky, you might get a handwritten message or drawing on your drinks order during the Valentine’s weekend.
Starbucks’ Valentine’s Day menu
Berry Hot Chocolate – This hot chocolate is returning and consists of raspberry notes, smooth mocha sauce and streamed milk. On top you’ll find pink hue raspberry cold foam and freeze dried strawberry powder. RRP for a Tall size is £3.45.
Berry Iced Cappuccino – This cappuccino is new to Starbucks and it’s a combination of Starbucks Blonde® Espresso with soft red berry, raspberry notes and fluffy raspberry cold foam with ice. You’ll find a stripe of freeze dried strawberry powder. RRP for a Tall size is £3.45.
Be My Valentine Shortbread – Returning to the Starbucks menu is the Be My Valentine Shortbread. The shortbread is hand decorated with messages reading Love, Forever, Sweetie and Be Mine. Prices are from £2.39.
It’s important to note that prices vary depending on the Starbucks location.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.