Channel 4 viewers are convinced Izzi Warner’s daughter is her double after the Gogglebox star shared a family snap on Instagram.
Izzi is on of the most popular characters on the hit show alongside sister Ellie, both from Leeds, Yorkshire.
The sisters are one of the most popular regulars on the show with their hilarious opinions from their sofa.
Now Izzie has shared a sweet snap of her daughter to mark her second birthday on social media.
“Happy 2nd birthday to my wild child Bessie!" Izzi wrote.
The Channel 4 star added: “You have grown in to such a little character, you make us laugh every day. We love you so much angel girl. Can’t believe how quickly time has flown by.
“Ps Bessie is not a child that stands still or poses for photos if you can’t tell.”
Gogglebox fans rushed to share birthday wishes.
"Aww happy birthday sweet girl. So beautiful," said one follower.
Another added: "Happy birthday baby girl!!! Love you and your little character."
While Gogglebox replied: "Happy Birthday Bessie hope you have awesome day."
Some fans were quick to point out that the mother and daughter duo were the “double” of each other.
“Wow, she is your double!!! Happy 2nd birthday to your cheeky chops," said one fan.
Another added: “Omg she is the image of you. Happy birthday beautiful.”
Gogglebox is set to return to our screens later this month with Ellie and Izzi set to return among other regular sofa TV critics.
All old episodes are available to stream on All 4.
