Mandy Allwood, who became known as the 'Octomum' in Britain, has passed away from cancer at the age of 56.

She made global headlines 26 years ago when she found out she was expecting octuplets.

Over several days in 1996, she gave birth to six boys and two girls, with her labour lasting for three days and three nights, but none of the babies survived.

After this Mandy went on to have three children, but never recovered from the trauma surrounding the octuplets birth, according to The Mirror.

She said she experienced phantom pregnancies, where she claims she could still feel her babies kicking.

Mandy Allwood became known as 'Octomum' in Britain (SWNS.com)

Mandy split from her husband, Paul Hudson, in 2007 and eventually lost custody of her kids after being arrested for driving whilst being three times over the limit with the kids in the back of the car.

She became estranged from her family and The Sun reported that her close family will not be attending the funeral.

Today (Friday, February 4), Mandy will be cremated in a service funded by her local council with no mourners present.

Speaking to The Sun, Mandy’s friend, Mark Beard, 58, said: “She had been struggling with cancer for a while and had an operation before Christmas but told us recently that it had come back. I don’t know what sort of cancer it was.”

“She blended in really well and was always up for a chat.

“She was a bit eccentric and nutty but that’s why we loved her," he added.