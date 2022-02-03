If you spent the gloomy month of January lusting over beautiful properties all across the country, you’re not the only one.

Rightmove has now revealed the most viewed properties across January, highlighting the range of interest in the UK's architecture.

From a quiet contemporary pad in Norfolk to a mansion in Cheshire, the nation's property goals are unpredictable.

Rightmove’s Property Expert, Tim Bannister said: “January is often a time where we see property lovers escape the gloomy weather by looking at the houses of their dreams. From modern luxury living in Norfolk to a countryside escape in Wiltshire, this month’s most viewed homes have it all.”

A modern home in Besthorpe - £900,000

A six bedroom, five bathroom contemporary pad in the Norfolk village of Besthorpe, this home is an interior décor lovers’ dream!

(Rightmove)

The living area is filled with stunning brickwork combined with modern furnishings and made complete with a wood-burning stove.

A luxury estate in Guildford - £23,500,000

This mega estate in Guildford, Surrey, is on the market with Knight Frank for a whopping £23,500,000.

With 17 bedrooms and bathrooms, there’s plenty of room for all the family (and extended family, and friends..)

(Rightmove)

The estate is comprised of three lots of accommodation, each with self-contained living areas, totalling over 28,000 square feet.

Just some of the standout features of the estate include an indoor gym and pool area, its very own outdoor play area and tennis court, and a lift inside.

An equestrian property in Old Dilton - £1,100,000

For those looking for their dream countryside retreat, this equestrian property in Old Dilton, Wiltshire, might just be the one.

The four bedroom, three bathroom home contains four reception rooms and is elegantly finished inside to give a warm and welcoming feel.

(Rightmove)

It has nearly six acres of paddocks, gardens and grounds the home is set within, providing all the space and peace and quiet you’ll need

A contemporary pad in Barnsley - £550,000

(Rightmove)

This home in South Yorkshire is expertly designed inside, oozing elegance and class. It has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and makes stunning use of marble finishes to create a truly breath-taking look.

A unique mansion in Cheshire - £6,500,000

If your dream home really needs to stand out from the crowd, then look no further than this five bedroom, nine bathroom masterpiece in Cheshire.

(Rightmove)

It has a unique curved architecture that provides panoramic views over the Cheshire plain and beyond, with every detail of the home intricately designed.

Located just outside of Alderley Edge village, the location is ideal for anyone who wants the feeling of being in the countryside whilst being within walking distance from local amenities.