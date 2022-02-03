Sci-fi epic Dune and the Western-Drama The Power of the Dog lead the way as the nominations for the BAFTA 2022 Awards were announced.

Dune, which is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, featured a star-studded ensemble cast including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, has received the most nominations overall with eleven, including original score, casting, cinematography, and best film, with no nominations in the performance categories.

New Zealand director Jane Campion’s dark western, The Power Of The Dog, has received eight nominations among them best director for her, best film, and three nominations across the acting categories.

Other supporting actor nominees include West Side Story’s Mike Faist, Belfast’s Ciaran Hinds, Troy Kotsur for Coda and 11-year-old Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon, making him this year’s youngest nominee.

Will Smith is among the first time nominees in the performance categories this year, with a leading actor nomination for his role in King Richard, in which he stars as the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams.

Also nominated in the leading actor category alongside him and Cumberbatch are Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up, and Stephen Graham for Boiling Point.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, and Caitriona Balfe which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, has six nominations among them best film, but Sir Kenneth is absent from the directing category.

Actress Caitriona Balfe is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role in Belfast, alongside Jessie Buckley for The Lost Daughter, Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, Ann Dowd for Mass, Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard, and Ruth Negga for Passing.

Nominees in the leading actress category include Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for Coda, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person In The World, Joanna Scanlan for After Love, and Tessa Thompson for Passing.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar said: “This year’s nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in front of and behind the camera.

“We know that by celebrating outstanding achievement today, we are inspiring future generations for years to come. Two years ago, we launched a wide-ranging review into our voting, membership, and campaigning processes and I want to thank the BAFTA members and the wider industry for embracing these changes.

“Our goal is to level the playing field for awards entries so that more films and the true diverse range of exceptional creative talent in the UK and internationally is represented and celebrated.”

The Bafta film nominations were announced by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen from Bafta’s London headquarters.

Who was nominated for the BAFTA 2022 Awards?





Best Film

Belfast

Dune

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Aleem Khan (After Love)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Audrey Diwan (Happening)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Julia Ducournau (Titane)

Best Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up)

Stephen Graham (Boiling Point)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Leading Actress

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Emilia Jones (CODA)

Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World)

Joanna Scanlan (After Love)

Tessa Thompson (Passing)

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist (West Side Story)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Woody Norman (C'mon C'mon)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Kodi Smitt-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Ann Dowd (Mass)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Best Film not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Best Adapated Screenplay