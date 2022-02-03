Ant and Dec have confirmed that Limitless Win will return for a second series on ITV.

The comedy duo shared the exciting news on Twitter, saying "It's official! #LimitlessWin will be back for a second series."

They also thanked fans and viewers for watching the game show that is still currently airing on ITV with the final on Saturday (February 5) at 8.30pm.

The show saw contestants answer questions in a bid to win as much money as they can with no limit to the amount in the pot and a potential win of £2.8 million.

It’s official! #LimitlessWin will be back for a second series 🎉 Thank you so much for watching… we’ll see you for the last show of THIS series on Saturday 8.30pm @itv!



Think you’ve got what it takes to take on the Limitless Ladder? Head to https://t.co/kDtRHhZ0bm to apply!😆 pic.twitter.com/wgNQn4XWLf — antanddec (@antanddec) February 3, 2022

The pair also shared that you can now apply to be part of the new series with casting applications officially open.

How to apply for ITV's Limitless Win Seris Two

If you want to have the chance to win an unlimited amount of money then all you need to do is head to the ITV website and apply.

The application says they are looking for confident, dynamic and competitive teams of two with a mix of personalities.

Applications are officially now and close on Wednesday, August 31 but the date could change at the discretion of producers.

Auditions start on Monday, February 7 and last until Wednesday, August 31.

Apply via the Be On ITV Website.