A cyber attack on the snacks producer KP Snacks could see a shortage in its products at British retailers.

Skips, Nik Naks, Hula Hoops, McCoy's crisps and KP Nuts are just some of the examples of what they produce, but they may end up being in short supply.

According to industry news outlet Better Retailing, deliveries could face delays and cancellations up until "the end of March at the earliest".

The letter from KP Snacks that was published in the outlet stated: "At this stage we cannot safely process orders or dispatch goods."

KP Snacks has revealed it has been hit by a cyberattack which could lead to shortages of some of its most popular products for several weeks.



These include hula hoops and Mccoy's crisps and KP nuts.@NickDixonITV reports. pic.twitter.com/1jtSZCHN4b — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 3, 2022

It was revealed that the ransomware attack on its systems took place on Friday, January 28 and that the company was going to limit the size of orders to retailers in order to best manage the stock they had remaining.

In a statement to Sky News KP Snacks said: "As soon as we became aware of the incident, we enacted our cybersecurity response plan and engaged a leading forensic information technology firm and legal counsel to assist us in our investigation.

"Our internal IT teams continue to work with third-party experts to assess the situation.

"We have been continuing to keep our colleagues, customers, and suppliers informed of any developments and apologise for any disruption this may have caused."

Sky News also reported that the hackers are threatening to release information stolen from the company's IT systems in order to extort it into making a payment to decrypt its files and get its business running again.