Marks & Spencer's has launched its popular Dine In For Two meal deal with a Valentine's Day special.
The deal will be available to buy from February 9 to 14 and there is something for everyone on offer.
Perfect for a romantic date night, the meal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink.
There are more than 30 products available, wrapped in eye-catching pink packaging.
There are lots of choices including duck parfait, rump steak, melting camembert to a bottle of prosecco.
Here is everything you can get in the M&S Valentine's Day Meal Deal for £20
Starters
- Leek & Cheese Soufflé Tarts
- Coquilles St Jacques
- OBE Prawn Cocktail
- Plant Kitchen Vegan Duck Croquettes (Ve)
- Oak Fired Melting Camembert
- Duck Parfait with Plum Glaze
Mains
- Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce
- Sirloin Steaks with Heard Shaped Butter
- Rack of Lamb with mustard, honey & herb crust
- Pie Love You
- Chicken Parmigiana
- Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce
- Salmon & Prawn En Croute
- Plant Kitchen 2 Smokey Saffron Aubergine Steaks (Ve)
Sides
- Extra Fine Asparagus (Ve)
- Green Vegetable Medley
- Frites
- Sweet Potato Fries (Ve)
- Buttery Mashed Potato
- OBE Mac and Cheese
Desserts
- I’m Bananas for You
- Love Heart Churros (Ve)
- Love Heart Macarons
- Raspberry Profiteroles
- Billionaires Pots
- Nuts About You Cheesecakes
- Mini Cheese Selection
Drinks
- Echo Leyda Sauvignon Blanc
- Sauvignon IGP Loire
- Classics Touraine Sauvignon
- Les Beauchamps Chardonnay
- Valdemadera Grand Reserve
- Norton Malbec
- Conte Priuli Prosecco
- Conte Priuli Veneto Blush
- Conte Priuli Rosé
- Swiss Chocolates
The meal deal is available to purchase in-store from February 9 - 14.
