Marks & Spencer's has launched its popular Dine In For Two meal deal with a Valentine's Day special. 

The deal will be available to buy from February 9 to 14 and there is something for everyone on offer.

Perfect for a romantic date night, the meal includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink. 

There are more than 30 products available, wrapped in eye-catching pink packaging. 

There are lots of choices including duck parfait, rump steak, melting camembert to a bottle of prosecco. 

York Press: The M&S Dine In For Two is back for Valentine's Day (M&SThe M&S Dine In For Two is back for Valentine's Day (M&S

 

Here is everything you can get in the M&S Valentine's Day Meal Deal for £20

Starters 

  • Leek & Cheese Soufflé Tarts
  • Coquilles St Jacques
  • OBE Prawn Cocktail
  • Plant Kitchen Vegan Duck Croquettes (Ve)
  • Oak Fired Melting Camembert
  • Duck Parfait with Plum Glaze

Mains 

  • Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce
  • Sirloin Steaks with Heard Shaped Butter
  • Rack of Lamb with mustard, honey & herb crust
  • Pie Love You
  • Chicken Parmigiana
  • Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce
  • Salmon & Prawn En Croute
  • Plant Kitchen 2 Smokey Saffron Aubergine Steaks (Ve)

Sides

  • Extra Fine Asparagus (Ve)
  • Green Vegetable Medley
  • Frites
  • Sweet Potato Fries (Ve)
  • Buttery Mashed Potato
  • OBE Mac and Cheese

Desserts

  • I’m Bananas for You
  • Love Heart Churros (Ve)
  • Love Heart Macarons
  • Raspberry Profiteroles
  • Billionaires Pots
  • Nuts About You Cheesecakes
  • Mini Cheese Selection

Drinks 

  • Echo Leyda Sauvignon Blanc
  • Sauvignon IGP Loire
  • Classics Touraine Sauvignon
  • Les Beauchamps Chardonnay
  • Valdemadera Grand Reserve
  • Norton Malbec
  • Conte Priuli Prosecco
  • Conte Priuli Veneto Blush
  • Conte Priuli Rosé
  • Swiss Chocolates

The meal deal is available to purchase in-store from February 9 - 14. 