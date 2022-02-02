It's almost time to put on your best red nose and help those in need.

The annual event - known as Red Nose Day - was founded in 1985 by comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry in response to the famine in Ethiopia.

Acts as small as buying Red Noses and baking cakes help raise thousands for causes in the UK and across the world.

For Comic Relief 2022, the annual fundraising show will be hosted by Sir Lenny, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, and Zoe Ball.

Red Nose Day will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

BBC handout photo of (left to right) Paddy McGuinness, Davina McCall and Lenny Henry presenting Comic Relief 2021. A total of £45,938,942 was raised during the 2021 event.

When is Red Nose Day 2022?





Red Nose Day will air on BBC One on Friday, March 18.

People are invited to raise money for important causes around the world in the hours, days, and weeks before the show airs.

TV stars and celebrities will come together on March 18 for a three-hour telethon, sharing emotional stories and star-studded skits.

The BBC show is likely to start at 7pm, though the 2022 TV schedule has not yet been confirmed.

How you can fundraise for Comic Relief

You can now register for a free fundraising pack and other fundraising tools via the Comic Relief website.

The pack is full of ideas - from bake sales to community challenges - which will help your fundraising efforts.

Comic Relief 2022 - what we know

Hugh Bonneville, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Oti Mabuse are among the famous faces who feature in a new comedy sketch to mark the return of Red Nose Day 2022.

The clip sees Sir Lenny Henry attempting to make a movie to celebrate the Comic Relief fundraisers across the UK, but word gets out to the celebrities and audition tapes start rolling in.

McFly’s Harry Judd, Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou and comedians Lee Ridley and Rosie Jones also feature in the sketch.

In the video, voiced by presenter Graham Norton, the celebrities can be seen trying to sell their talents before Sir Lenny interrupts and informs them of who the video is to be really dedicated to.

He says: “We meant the fantastic people at home, who, ever since we started this, have been giving their time selflessly, their efforts tirelessly to raise money for people they don’t know.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”

Mr Blobby, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, comedians Ellie Taylor, Jayde Adams, and Phil Wang, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and radio presenter Vick Hope feature in the comedy clip.

Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny said: “The spirit of Red Nose Day is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don’t know, it’s always been that, and what could be better?”

“I’ve been inspired by so many people and it's usually members of the public who do extraordinary things.

“I’m always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are – both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many.

“So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life-changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without you guys. You are the people that inspire me.”

Comic Relief 2022's TV schedule

As part of the fundraising efforts, comedians Tim Vine and Kiri Pritchard-McLean will head to the Welsh countryside to take on Countryfile’s One Red Nose and Their Dog competition.

The pair will have to put their newfound sheepdog skills to the test in a bid to be crowned the champions in a one-off special which is set to air in March, with the winner revealed during the Red Nose Day show.

The One Show is also getting involved with the return of their Red Nose and Spoon Race, which will see two teams battle it out during a four-day race.

Five celebrities will be put through their paces in a special edition of BBC Three’s Glow Up, where they will be set a real-world make-up industry assignment and creative briefs in hope of being crowned Britain’s First Celeb Make-Up Star for Comic Relief.

CBeebies’s Bedtime Stories will also feature a special Red Nose Day series of famous faces reading stories to the nation.