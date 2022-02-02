The UK's top 50 cocktail bars were announced yesterday (Tuesday, February 1) with bars from Wales, Scotland, and England all making the top 10.
Lab 22 in Cardiff secured the top spot, with Swift Soho and The Connaught Bar (both London) taking second and third place respectively.
Scottish representation came from two bars in Edinburgh with the Bramble Bar & Lounge plus Panda and Sons.
This year’s winners were announced during the list reveal on February 1 at One Night Records, in London, hosted by Aidy Smith.
Smith said: "Without mixology, the world would never be able to discover drinks in such a unique and beautiful way.
"It’s this passion that sets bars and teams apart with a collective love and thirst for a taste exploration."
The bars on the list are places the industry likes to visit, and the aim is to give a definitive rundown of where to drink in the UK.
What were the top 10 UK cocktail bars?
1. Lab 22 - Cardiff, Glamorgan
2. Swift Soho - Soho, London
3. The Connaught Bar - Mayfair, London
4. Taylor + Elementary - Shoreditch, London
5. Satan's Whiskers - Bethnal Green, London
6. Bramble Bar & Lounge - Edinburgh, Midlothian
7. Three Sheets - Dalston, London
8. Oriole - Farringdon, London
9. Panda and Sons - Edinburgh, Midlothian
10. Speak in Code - Manchester, Greater Manchester
