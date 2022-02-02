Simon Cowell was reportedly rushed to hospital after his second e-bike accident in months left him injured.
The TV celebrity flew over his electric bike's handlebars in an incident near his home in West London, one source claimed.
It marks the star's second e-bike crash in just 18 months.
The Britain's Got Talent judge broke his back while testing out his new £10,000 e-bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home.
Simon Cowell's bike crash
The celeb was reportedly injured after riding over a wet patch on the road at 20mph, sources told The Sun and TMZ.
The 62-year-old was then reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital with a broken arm and possible concussion. He was discharged the same day, with a bright yellow cast and orders to rest, the source said.
“Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face – he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera,” the source told The Sun.
It has also been claimed that the TV personality was “lucky to be alive”.
