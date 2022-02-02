Holland & Barrett is recalling its range of sesame seeds amid salmonella fears.

The high street chain is recalling its Holland and Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds because salmonella has been found in the product.

Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product detailing advice on what to do if they’ve bought the product.

Holland and Barrett issue product recall

A recall from the company reads: “The safety and quality of our products is very important to us. We are recalling a small batch of Holland & Barrett Sesame Seeds 125g due to presence of salmonella.

“We would like to reassure you that no other Holland & Barrett products are affected by this issue.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Only bags with the batch number 158674 and a best before date of September 22 are affected.

Product details of Holland & Barrett product recall

Holland and Barrett Hulled Sesame Seeds

Pack size: 125g

Best before: September 2022

Teh Food Standards Agency advise: "If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."