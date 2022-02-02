School leaders across the country are set to tell MPs that they have been made scapegoats for Government failures during the pandemic.

They instead feel they should have received praise for working on the frontline during the time of national crisis much like other key workers.

Assistant headteacher and acting deputy headteacher at two London primary schools, Diana Ohene-Darko said teachers haven't been "hailed as heroes" but treated "unfairly criticised to hide Government failure."

Ms Ohene-Darko sits on the NAHT national committee will ask for the teaching profession to be "given back the credibility it deserves."

The assistant headteacher is set to speak in a parliamentary briefing which will be attended by Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat MPs.

In the briefing, MPs will also hear how research published by the NAHT showed that over half of school leaders that are not currently headteachers do not aspire to headship compared to 40% in 2016.

With many showing concern for their personal wellbeing and 93% saying that the Government showed no support for their wellbeing during the pandemic.

Ms Ohene-Darko will argue that vocational commitment in the pandemic “has been tested to breaking point".

She said: "It is time that our profession was given back the credibility it deserves, in line with other countries who have education on a pedestal."

"It is time we were paid in line with inflation, year on year, to reflect the continued and sustained hard work of our profession."