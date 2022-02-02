Supermarkets have revealed their Valentine's Day meal deal offers for 2022 with prices starting at £15.

There's lots of options to choose from - whether you want to say "pie love you" with M&S or pop open a bottle of Tesco's Finest Prosecco.

Even better, there's plenty of choice for any vegetarian and vegan dates.

Here's what you need to know.

Photo via Canva/Pixabay. Why not set up a romantic scene and dine in at home this Valentine's Day?

Marks & Spencer Valentine's meal deal

Marks & Spencer (M&S) is celebrating love with the Valentine’s Day Dine In deal, available exclusively in-store from February 9-14.

For just £20, the M&S deal gets you a starter, main, side, dessert and a bottle of fizz or wine or a box of chocolates.

Options include chicken with a creamy white wine sauce encased in all-butter pastry pie, Conte Priuli prosecco and banana sponge layered with blond chocolate mousse and salted caramel sauce.

Aldi

Aldi has a great selection of Valentine's Day meal deals - whoever you're celebrating with.

You can choose from the Galentine’s, family or romantic meal for 2 meal deal menu.

From heart-shaped pasta with lobster filling to sharing bread with camembert, there's an array of new dishes coming to Aldi this February.

You can find the full selection of Valentine's dishes via the website here.

Prices vary.

Tesco

Tesco's Valentine's Menu for Two gets you a starter, main, sides, dessert, and drink for just £15.

You can tuck into anything from Tesco's Finest crispy calamari with chilli dip to Tesco's Finest chicken in a prosecco sauce or butternut squash and goat’s cheese lasagne.

Asda

Asda's Valentine’s Day meal deal - just £15 - treats you and your lover to a starter, main, two sides, dessert as well as a drink or box of chocolates.

Asda's meal deal menu includes tempura prawns and breaded camembert as starters and two Extra Special steak and red wine pies for a main.

Perfect for those with a sweet tooth, Asda has added a white chocolate cheesecake, Italian panna cotta and a selection of macaroons as dessert options.

Morrisons

Available from February 9-14, Morrisons has a selection of tempting dishes in the Valentine's Day Meal Deal range.

For just £15, The Best Dine In deal includes a starter, main, two sides, dessert and a drink.

Enjoy camembert tear and share bread, The Best 21 Day matured sirloin steak dowsed in peppercorn butter with green veg and chunky chips as well as The Best raspberry and white chocolate profiteroles.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has unveiled a great Valentine's Day meal deal for 2022.

The deal - which sets you back just £15 - features all options from Sainsbury’s premium taste the difference range.

The offer - available from February 9 until March 1 - includes a starter, main meal, side, dessert and drink.