The DVLA has issue an update to UK drivers waiting on paper driving licences and logbooks amid huge delays.
The agency has moved to update motorists amid delays following a high volume of enquiries since the beginning of Covid pandemic.
Drivers are being told they may still be able to drive while applications are being processed due to the delay.
The DVLA said online applications are not delayed and has encouraged people to use the online service to minimise delays.
But those who prefer to make paper applications should expect delays as the agency works through a backlog of delayed applications.
DVLA processing dates for paper applications
The DVLA says it is currently working towards the below dates for the most popular paper applications.
The agency is working in order of when they receive applications if you sent your application after the dates shown below they have not yet been processed, according to the government website.
- Renew a driving licence with a new photo - 9 November 2021
- Apply for a first provisional driving licence with UK identity - 8 November 2021
- Renew a driving licence if you’re 70 or over or after disqualification or revocation - 9 November 2021
- Apply for a first vocational driving licence - 27 January 2022
- Renew a vocational driving licence - 27 January 2022
- Apply for a driving licence with non-UK identity - 8 November 2021
- Apply for or renew a tachograph card - 27 January 2022
- Apply to change your name or address on your driving licence - 9 November 2021
- Tell DVLA about the sale of a vehicle - 24 January 2022
- Vehicle registration certificate (V5C) changes - 21 January 2022
- Apply for a replacement V5C log book - 7 January 2022
- Register a vehicle for the first time (including previously used and imports) - 20 January 2022
- Retain or assign a vehicle registration number - 24 January 2022
The information is updated weekly as the Dvla continue to work through the backlog of applications.
