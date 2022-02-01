The Walking Dead star Moses J Moseley has died aged 31, his representatives have confirmed.

The actor, known for playing a pet zombie on the hit US show, was described as a “phenomenal actor” and the “kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet”.

Tributes were paid to Moseley online by fans and the Official Walking Dead account.

Moseley's character belonged to Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, in the zombie series.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

In a statement on Facebook, Avery Sisters Entertainment said: “With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley.

“We are truly saddened.

“Moses was a phenomenal actor… but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”

According to TMZ, Moseley’s family reported him missing earlier this week.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, the report said.

The official Walking Dead account tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

Jeremy Palko, who appeared alongside him in the show as Andy, said he was “heartbroken” by the news.

My heart is shattered 💔 I can’t even type nor see the screen…I Love You @MosesMoseley and You will Truly be Missed #MyMJM 🙏🏼🕊 #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/LL1SQylehd — Arlene Cavazos (@arlene_cavazos) February 1, 2022

“Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend,” he wrote.

Moseley, who was born in Aiken, South Carolina, also starred in Queen of the South and American Soul.

He also made appearances on HBO’s Watchmen and the 2013 film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.