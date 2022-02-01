More than one in 10 children starting school in England are at risk of contracting measles as vaccine rates reach the lowest level in a decade.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) urged parents to make sure children have had their vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella before starting school.

Measles is very infectious and can lead to serious complications like pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

Measles damages and suppresses the whole immune system, meaning children can be left much more susceptible to catching other infections.

Did you know around 1 in 10 children in the UK aren’t vaccinated against measles, mumps or rubella?



Vaccines are the best possible defence against these diseases. If in doubt, check your child’s red book to make sure they are protected. For more info: https://t.co/pGbmMXqcSf pic.twitter.com/A9IBRblooA — NHS (@NHSuk) February 1, 2022

In some rare cases, the deadly disease can cause a condition called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) which can lead to the destruction of the central nervous system, loss of motor control, epilepsy, and death.

All children are invited to receive their first MMR vaccine from the NHS at one-year-old with the second dose at ages three years and four months.

Data from July to September in 2021 showed that only 88.6% of children had their first MMR dose by two years old, and a further 85.5% had both doses aged five.

It means just one in 10 children aged five are not up to date with the two doses needed of the MMR vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation, 95% of children need to be vaccinated in order to keep measles away.

The lack of uptake has inspired a new campaign by UKHSA and the NHS, encouraging more parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: "The MMR vaccine offers the best protection from measles, mumps, and rubella which is why we’re calling on parents and carers to make sure their children are up to date with their two doses.

"I would urge parents to check if their children are up to date with their MMR vaccines and if not to get them booked in as soon as they are able. It’s never too late to catch-up."