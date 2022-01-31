MPs are being urged to stand up for "basic moral values" and call for the resignation of Boris Johnson.

The call has come from Yorkshire Party Leader after the release of the partial report by Sue Gray.

Dr Buxton said:"The Sue Gray report update confirms what we already knew: a failure of leadership at 10 Downing St, a failure to uphold high standards, parties that broke the rules, and, by extension, that Parliament was misled by the Prime Minister."

"Any MP who does not call for the Prime Minister to resign now, is letting the country down. Frankly, any MP so derelict of their duty should also resign. The country deserves better than 'yes men', it deserves MPs who stand up for basic moral values, from all parties."

"While the Government is focused on justifying the unjustifiable, the cost of living crisis grows daily, with soaring household bills, especially energy bills. What is the Government's response? Increasing National Insurance - a tax that hits the poorest hardest, just when they can least afford it. If the UK were rebalanced and fair, Yorkshire would be sufficiently funded by current taxation."

Sue Gray found that “at least some of the gatherings” she investigated represent “a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time”.

In her report on the partygate scandal, she said the Downing Street garden was “used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight” and “this was not appropriate”.

The Gray report concluded: “The gatherings within the scope of this investigation are spread over a 20-month period – a period that has been unique in recent times in terms of the complexity and breadth of the demands on public servants and indeed the general public."