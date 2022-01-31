Shoppers could once again face shortages of food and drink products across supermarket shelves as CO2 supply deal ends.

The news comes after reports last year that produces said shortages were expected after fertiliser firm CF Industries who contribute to 60% of UK's food-grade CO2 said it would stop selling the by-product after price surge.

Back in September, the Government struck a three-week deal before making a new deal in October to keep CO2 firms going but that is set to expire on Monday.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said it is “critical” the Government acts to keep supply moving.

Supermarkets could face more shortages. (PA)

The Federation also added that the end of the deal could see major shortages in supermarkets, with fresh produce, meat, and fizzy drink firms reliant on CO2 production.

Chief scientific officer at the FDF, Katie Halliwell said there has been "concern for our industry for some time" and warned it could be another crunch point if supplies are not met.

Adding that: "we are concerned that with just days now remaining before that agreement comes to an end, and energy prices still very high, there will be further CO2 shortages once again.

"This could lead to shortages in the products we find on our supermarket shelves – adding further pressures to families already coping with high food-price inflation."

Halliwell also added that they hope3 to continue to work with the Government to ensure a shortage is avoided.