Adele has pulled out of performing at this year’s Brit Awards, it has been reported

The singer, who cancelled her Las Vegas residency earlier this month, was set to take to the stage for a live performance at the Brits on February 8.

It is understood she has told organisers she will no longer be attending the ceremony, though she could still appear via a video link.

According to The Sun on Sunday, a source said: “"Adele was confirmed to perform on the night, but has now pulled out — which has been a massive blow for the organisers.

“They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink.

“It’s a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree.

“They also now have to find someone to accept her awards — should she win.

“And several big names have already said no.

“Names already mentioned include Sam Smith, and even Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa — who are both up against Adele for awards — but they are all looking unlikely. They have also made an approach to Stormzy, in the hope that they can persuade him.”

Adele is nominated for four awards at the event, including the prestigious Artist of the Year accolade.

It is believed the decision to pull out was taken due to concern about backlash following her decision to delay her Las Vegas shows at the last minute.

In a tearful apology to fans, Adele said: “Listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready.

"We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

"Half my team, half my crew are hit by Covid, they still are and it's been impossible to finish the show and I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted.

"I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time and I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed.

"I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again, I'm really really sorry.

"We're on it we're going to reschedule all of the dates and I'm going to finish the show and get it to where it needs to be for you.

"All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon."