A nine-year-old boy has died and a man is in hospital after Storm Malik caused a tree to fall on them in Winnothdale, Staffordshire, Police have confirmed.

The tragic news comes after a 60-year-old woman was confirmed to have died earlier after being hit by a fallen tree blown over in Aberdeen.

Storm Malik has caused power cuts of more than 130,000 homes and businesses.

Winds have reached over 100mph in parts of Scotland, and there has been widespread disruption to travel.

Police received a report at 1pm this afternoon (29 Jan) that a tree had fallen on a boy and a man, in an area close to Hollington Road, Winnothdale.



Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away.



A woman was also rescued by firefighters after a tree fell onto the roof of her car in Greater Manchester before receiving first aid from a fire service technician and being transferred to the care of the North West Ambulance Service.

There was another incident in Apperley Bridge, Bradford where a tree crushed a van just moments before a man had left his vehicle.

Storm Corrie set to hit the UK on Sunday

Wind across northern parts of Scotland



Sunday 1700 – 0600 Monday



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the impact of Storm Malik as "severe" as the country braces for more disruption from the fourth named storm of the season.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for northern parts of the UK with a yellow warning for North East and North West England, Wales and parts of Scotland.

Storm Corrie will move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday and is expected to continue across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

We can expect gusts of 70-80mph, even perhaps 90mph in some coastal and mountainous areas from Sunday afternoon into the evening.

What to expect from Storm Corrie

The Met Office has issued a warning of what to expect from a yellow and amber weather warning.

Yellow weather warning

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Amber weather warning

Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life

Probably some damage to trees and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

