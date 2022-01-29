Dreamgirls, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast - BBC One is set to celebrate all things musicals in the highly anticipated show, Big Night Of Musicals.

The musical tribute has been organised by the National Lottery as a thank you to players who have helped support the arts during the Covid pandemic.

The special show is hosted by the comedian and musical lover Jason Manford and will be broadcast from the AO Arena in Manchester.

The full star-studded lineup was confirmed on January 24 with some of theatre's biggest productions due to appear from the casts of Frozen, The Lion King, Back To The Future, Dear Evan Hansen and more.

If Saturday's performance leaves you a frenzy for Frozen or wild about The Wiz, we have you covered.

Here are all the incredible shows featured on BBC One's Big Night Of Musicals, where you can see them on stage and how to get your hands on tickets.

Shows featured on BBC's Big Night Of Musicals and how to buy tickets

Jason Manford tickets

Jason Manford is going on tour from February to November 2022 in his show Jason Manford: Like Me.

Where: 6 venues across the UK

When: February 11 - November 9

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £35.40 and can be purchased via ATG tickets.

Dreamgirls tickets

Dreamgirls is currently on tour until the end of the year.

Where: 8 venues across the UK from Edinburgh to Sunderland - see the full list of venues via the ATG Tickets website.

When: Until December 31 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start at £13 and can be bought via ATG tickets.

& Juliet tickets

& Juliet is currently showing in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Where: Shaftesbury Theatre, 210 Shaftesbury Ave, London WC2H 8DP

When: Tickets are available now up until April 30 2022.

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £23.58 and can be purchased via the From the Box Office website.

Frozen tickets

Frozen is currently on London's West End and you can still get tickets to see the beloved modern fairytale.

Where: Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Catherine Street, London WC2B 5JF

When: Until October 23 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start at £30 and can be ordered via Ticketmaster.

Disney's The Lion King tickets

Disney's The Lion King is on tour at three major venues in 2022.

Where: Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester

When: From February 17 - December 24. See the full list of dates via ATG Tickets.

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £20 and can be ordered via ATG Tickets.

Beauty and The Beast tickets

You can catch a production of Disney's Beauty and The Beast at two venues in 2022.

Where: The Disney tour is playing in Sunderland and Manchester. See the full list of dates via the ATG Tickets website.

When: The show will run until June 4 2022. See the full list of dates via the ATG Tickets website.

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £20 and can be bought via the ATG Tickets website.

Back to the Future: The Musical tickets

Back To The Future: The Musical is also showing in London's West End this year.

Where: Adelphi Theatre, Strand, London WC2R 0NS

When: Tickets are available now until July 3 2022. See the full list of dates via the Ticketmaster website.

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £20 and can be ordered via Ticketmaster.

Dear Evan Hansen tickets

Dear Evan Hansen is showing at the Noel Coward Theatre in London this year.

Where: Noel Coward Theatre, St Martin's Lane, London, WC2N 4AU

When: 26 October 2021 - 22 October 2022

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £30 and can be bought via London Theatre Direct.

Bat Out Of Hell

Bat Out Of Hell is showing at eight venues across the UK in 2022.

Where: The locations include Liverpool, Edinburgh, Wimbledon and more. See the full list of locations via the ATG Tickets website.

When: The show is running until November 5 2022. See the full list of dates via the ATG Tickets website.

How to buy tickets: Tickets start from £13 and can be bought via ATG Tickets.

Big Night Of Musicals airs on BBC One at 7 pm on Saturday, January 29 2022.