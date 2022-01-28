Sue Gray is expected to publish her report into the No. 10 parties before the Metropolitan Police conclude its report.

The BBC has been told the civil servant will deliver her report to Prime Minister Boris Johnson without waiting for the Met's inquiry to conclude.

The clarification comes after the Met Police asked Ms Gray to make only "minimal reference" to "relevant events" in her report.

Scotland Yard has faced criticism over the intervention and questions have been raised over whether Gray's report will be delayed or whether some details will have to be omitted entirely.

Boris Johnson side profile, wearing a mask. Credit: PA

The report on which Boris Johnson’s future may depend was expected to be delivered this week.

Met Police issue statement over Sue Gray report

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it has received the material requested from the Cabinet Office to support the investigation into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Scotland Yard said officers would now examine the material “without fear or favour” to establish whether any rules were broken, adding it had not delayed publication of the Sue Gray report.

Commander Catherine Roper, who leads the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said the timing of the document’s release was a matter for the Cabinet Office.

Downing Street declined to comment on the Met statement.

The Cabinet Office did not offer further comment on when the report would be published.

Scotland Yard, in a statement on Friday morning, said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

The PA News Agency also learned that officers were looking into possible breaches of Covid rules that may warrant fixed penalty notices, with the Met’s concerns centring on the ability of officers to effectively investigate.

Lord Ken Macdonald, a former director of public prosecutions (DPP), said that there is a “very powerful public interest in the speedy publication” of the Gray report

Lord Macdonald argued that although it could “tip off” potential suspects or witnesses, they are likely to be caught off guard by Gray's findings.