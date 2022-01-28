New guidance on Japanese knotweed has been published that will benefit all homeowners affected by the plant.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has made the decision to abolish the 'seven-meter rule'.

The rule was set in place to help valuers and surveyors determine whether Japanese knotweed posed a threat to property.

In the published 36-page guidance note, the body said they have "an improved understanding" of the fast-growing weed.

Japanese Knotweed. (PA)

In the report from the body, they say: "Research has demonstrated, and it is now generally accepted, that Japanese knotweed poses little or no risk of structural damage to robust buildings with substantial foundations.

"Such as dwellings, as opposed to less sturdy structures with shallow foundations, such as conservatories, garages or boundary walls."

The abolishment comes following a 2019 report by the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee when MPs said mortgage lenders’ approach to Japanese knotweed is "over-cautious".

What is Japanese knotweed?





Japanese knotweed is an aggressive weed that can grow up to 10cm a day and is known as the most invasive plant species in the UK.

The plant can severely damage property and can sometimes make a mortgage application or the selling of a property very difficult.

Although it is not illegal to have in your garden it is an illegal offense to cause the knotweed to grow in the wild and could lead to a fine of up to £2,500.

There are a few ways to get rid of the weed but it takes time, including spraying with chemicals, burying, burning, and getting a specialist company involved.