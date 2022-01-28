BT customers have reported outage issues with their internet connection.

Reports first began to appear on Down Detector, a service for reporting website outages, shortly after 6.30am on Friday, January 28.

The issue appeared to peak at 7.41am with more than 100 people reporting issues accessing the internet.

BT internet issues are currently affecting 86% of customers, according to Down Detector reports.

Meanwhile 13% of BT customers have reported issues with their email accounts.

"I cannot access emails this morning, is there an issue?," one said.

Hi Mark we are aware of the issue and it is currently being investigated. ^Regards Claire W — BT (@bt_uk) January 28, 2022

BT internet issues

The BT issue is affecting customers across the country, according to Down Detector.

Confirming the outage on social media, BT has told customers it is "aware of the issue and it is being investigated".

Customers took to Twitter to share reports of their internet and email access issues with BT.

"My broadband is out," one social media user said.

Another said: "Morning @bt_uk - can’t access e-mails this morning, is there an issue?"

BT has advised any affected customers to reach out to the company following "a further update after 8.30[am]".

Replying to one affected customer, BT said: "There should be a further update after 8.30 if you need to come back to us."