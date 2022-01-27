Face mask rules in England have lifted today as Boris Johnson announced Plan B rules will end this week.

Boris Johnson announced a return to Plan A in the country’s fight against coronavirus with the first changes happening last week.

Work from home guidance has already ended with the Prime Minister last week announcing restrictions on mandatory face masks will end today (January 27).

The PM told Commons: "This morning, the Cabinet decided that we can return to Plan A in England.

"As a result, mandatory certification will end. Organisations can choose to use in voluntarily, but it will not be compulsory.

"We are no longer asking people to work from home.

"The Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse, the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere.”

But despite the lifting of mandatory facemasks across England, businesses still have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings.

Timeline of how Plan B restrictions will end in England

Here is the latest face mask guidance in major UK supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s face mask rules

Sainsbury’s was the first supermarket to issue an update on face masks in stores.

Despite the changes in England Sainsbury’s has moved to warn customers, some rules will remain in place within stores.

The supermarket said: "Safety remains our highest priority. From Thursday, we’re asking our customers and colleagues in England to continue to wear a face covering in our stores if they are able to.

"In Scotland and Wales face coverings remain mandatory for those who can wear them in our stores, in line with the latest Government restrictions.

"We continue to have a range of safety measures in all of our stores, including screens and sanitising stations. "

Sainsbury’s was the first supermarket to issue an update on face masks in stores. (PA)

Tesco rules on face masks

Tesco is yet to confirm its face mask policy however last time mandatory face mask restrictions were lifted customers were still encourage to wear face masks if they can.

Will I have to wear face masks in Morrisons?





Shoppers at Morrisons will be asked to make a “considerate” decision on whether they will be wearing face masks.

A Morrison spokesperson said the supermarket will “continue to follow government guidelines”.

Lidl face mask rules

Lidl will encourage customers to be considerate when deciding whether to wear a face mask. (PA)

Lidl will be following the advice of the British Retail Consortium but ultimately the choice will be left to customers.

Chief executive Helen Dickinson said: "The Government’s decision to remove Plan B restrictions, including wearing face coverings in a retail setting will enable shopping to return to more normal experience for customers, employees and businesses.

“Retailers ask customers to be considerate to those around them when choosing whether to wear a face covering and to respect the decision of other customers."

Do I have to wear a face mask in Asda?





Asda has not given a specific update however back in July 2021 the supermarket followed government guidance but encouraged customers to wear masks if they can.

It is likely they will ask the same as Plan B restrictions end.

Aldi face mask rules

The current guidance on Aldi’s website reads: “Face coverings are required for employees, and strongly encouraged for customers, except where required by state or local jurisdictions to be mandated. We require customers and employees to continue all appropriate safety precautions to protect themselves and others.”