Customers with The Co-operative Bank have reported outage issues with many unable to access online or mobile banking apps.

Reports first began to appear on Down Detector, a service for reporting website outages, around 7.27am on Thursday, January 27.

The issue peaked at 8.12am with more than 100 reports on Down Detector.

The outage is currently affecting 48% of customers trying to watch TV while 31 per cent have reported issues with online banking, according to Down Detector.

The Co-operative Bank 'looking into' issues

The Co-operative Bank outage is affecting customers across the country, according to Down Detector.

"Banking apps down again," one customer said.

"This is happening far too much recently, its so inconvenient, especially when you need to run a business."

We're really sorry for the wait, the team will be with you as quickly as possible. You can discuss this further with our Business Banking team. -Chris — The Co-operative Bank UK (@CooperativeBank) January 27, 2022

Another said: "Here we go again. Online/App banking offline. Can’t get through. What’s going on…again?"

The Co-operative Bank has apologised to any customers affected by banking issues, adding that technical teams are "looking into" the problems.

Responding to one customer, the bank said: "I'm really sorry about any inconvenience this has caused you. We have been looking into this morning."

The bank is asking some customers to try signing out and then logging back into their accounts.

Around 21% of customers are experiencing log in issues with The Co-operative Bank's online services.

It comesjust weeks after outages on Natwest and RBS' mobile banking apps meant many customers were unable to access their accounts online.