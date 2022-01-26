The January blues are almost over and with just a week left of what feels like the longest month ever, we can’t wait to welcome in a non-blue month.

And McDonald’s is here to help with a week of incredible deals to see out January.

From Wednesday, January 26 to Monday, January 31, customers can treat themselves to a range of menu items for less than a pound each.

Kicking off the deals is the classic Big Mac. Fans can pick up the burger for just 99p! That’s a saving of £2.50.

And the deals continue throughout the last week, with deals on the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, 4x Veggie Dippers, Filet-O-Fish, Triple Cheeseburger, McChicken Sandwich, and the McDonald’s Monday offer of 6x Chicken McNuggets or a Vegetable Deluxe.

All of these will be just 99p!

And to welcome in the new month with a bang, customers can get 20% off the full McDonald’s menu from Tuesday, February 1.

All deals are available exclusively on the MyMcDonald’s App, simply download it here to redeem the latest offers. 

  • Wed January 26, 99p Big Mac®
  • Thu January 27, 99p Quarter Pounder with Cheese or 4x Veggie Dippers
  • Fri January 28, 99p Filet-O-Fish®
  • Sat January 29, 99p Triple Cheeseburger
  • Sun January 30, 99p McChicken Sandwich®
  • Mon January 31, 99p 6x Chicken McNuggets® or 99p Vegetable Deluxe
  • Tue February 1, 20% off (Pick-up only)

